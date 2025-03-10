Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Crewe Brass

Posted: 28-Jan-2025

Required:

We are looking for a TUNED PERC player to join our highly motivated 4th section band after the Area competition. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.



Contact:

We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

Crewe Brass

Posted: 28-Jan-2025

Required:

We are looking for a KIT player to join our highly motivated 4th section band after the Area competition. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.



Contact:

We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email, in the first instance:

Crewe Brass

Posted: 11-Jan-2025

Required:

Due to relocation after the Northwest Areas Crewe Brass have a vacancy for a FLUGEL player join our highly motivated 4th section band.



Contact:

We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar.

We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact Heather Tunstall (Band Secretary), via email in the first instance: