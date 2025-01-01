Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

Posted: 29-Jan-2025

Required:

Assistance Principal cornet who is willing to take on solos and lead the band if our principal cornet is away. We are preparing for a concert with Carlton Main and other concerts in the dales



Contact:

Please contact Charles the MD on 07979 686675, or use our contact page on the web site, or come along for a blow Thursday nights. Location details are on our web site.

Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

Posted: 29-Jan-2025

Required:

Second cornet - Additional back row cornets are needed to strengthen the section. We are working on a new programme for joint concert with Carlton Main Band and other events across the region.



Contact:

Please contact Charles on 07979 686675 or use the vacancy page on the band web site

Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

Posted: 29-Jan-2025

Required:

Bb Bass - A strong Bb preferably or Eb to join the Bass section to work towards a joint concert with Carlton Main and a number of other concerts throughout the dale



Contact:

Please contact Charles on 07979 686675 or visit our web site and use the online for on the vacancy page