Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 1-Feb-2025

Required:
Due to some seating changes, Bilton Silver (Rugby) requires a percussionist to join our Championship Section band for the Midlands Regional contest. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Contact:
The bandroom is in Bilton not far from the centre of Rugby with good road (M1, M6 and A14) & rail links (Birmingham to Euston line).
Applications can be made in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) by e-mail ()

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band
