Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 4-Feb-2025

Required:

Haverhill Silver Band (champ section) seeks a BACK ROW CORNET. This is a superb opportunity to join East Anglia's premier brass band for the area contest, the Senior Cup, Whit Friday and beyond. Applications to join after the area contest also considered.



Contact:

We rehearse in a dedicated band room on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, with extra rehearsals on Sunday evenings prior to contests. Contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at if you are interested in this opportunity.

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 23-Jan-2025

Required:

Haverhill Silver Band (champ section) seeks PRINCIPAL CORNET. This is a superb opportunity to lead East Anglia's premier brass band to the area contest, the Senior Cup, Whit Friday and beyond. Applications to join after the area contest also considered.



Contact:

We rehearse in a dedicated band room on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, with extra rehearsals on Sunday evenings prior to contests. Please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at to arrange a trial with the band.

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 13-Jan-2025

Required:

Haverhill Silver Band (Championship section) seeks a talented Eb Bass player to join the band after the regional contest and in time for the Senior Cup and Whit Friday. The band enjoys a balanced workload of concerts and contests throughout the year.



Contact:

We rehearse in a dedicated band room on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, with extra rehearsals on Sunday evenings prior to contests. To apply and for more information, please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at