wantage silver band

Posted: 5-Feb-2025

Required:
Wantage Band (championship section) has a vacancy for TOP 2ND CORNET. This would suit a player with experience in a championship/first section band. Rehearsals take place every Sun 7:30pm and Wed 8pm in Wantage with highly experienced MD Chris King.

Contact:
To find out more email , or message via the WSB FB page, and someone will be in touch. The band are keen to recruit for this position as soon as possible with a view for the right person to compete at the L&SC Regionals.

wantage silver band

Posted: 20-Jan-2025

Required:
Wantage Band (championship section) has a vacant 2ND CORNET position. This would suit a player with experience in a championship or first section band. Rehearsals take place every Sun 7:30pm and Wed 8pm in Wantage with highly experienced MD Chris King.

Contact:
To find out more email , or message via the WSB FB page, and someone will be in touch as soon as possible. The band are keen to recruit for this position as soon as possible before upcoming contests in Feb/Mar/May.

