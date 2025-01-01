Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

wantage silver band

Posted: 5-Feb-2025

Required:

Wantage Band (championship section) has a vacancy for TOP 2ND CORNET. This would suit a player with experience in a championship/first section band. Rehearsals take place every Sun 7:30pm and Wed 8pm in Wantage with highly experienced MD Chris King.



Contact:

To find out more email , or message via the WSB FB page, and someone will be in touch. The band are keen to recruit for this position as soon as possible with a view for the right person to compete at the L&SC Regionals.

