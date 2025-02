Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 7-Feb-2025

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND meets on a Monday morning and we welcome any players who would like an extra blow. players of all abilities welcome and we do not expect you to alter your allegiance to your band. just a fun blow with cake and coffee



Contact:

EMAIL or ring 07887717997 for more details