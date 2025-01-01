Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 10-Feb-2025

Required:

Linthwaite are a friendly 4th section band looking forward to the Yorkshire area contest in March, following on from that we will have a vacancy for a 2nd cornet. We also have various contests and engagements coming up through the year to keep us busy.



Contact:

We practice Wednesday evenings 8 — 10pm at Broad Oak Bowling Club, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us via our contact page at www.linthwaitebrassband.co.uk or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485