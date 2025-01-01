1 to 1 of 1
Linthwaite Band
Posted: 10-Feb-2025
Required:
Linthwaite are a friendly 4th section band looking forward to the Yorkshire area contest in March, following on from that we will have a vacancy for a 2nd cornet. We also have various contests and engagements coming up through the year to keep us busy.
Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings 8 — 10pm at Broad Oak Bowling Club, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us via our contact page at www.linthwaitebrassband.co.uk or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485