Linthwaite Band

Posted: 10-Feb-2025

Required:
Linthwaite are a friendly 4th section band looking forward to the Yorkshire area contest in March, following on from that we will have a vacancy for a 2nd cornet. We also have various contests and engagements coming up through the year to keep us busy.

Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings 8 — 10pm at Broad Oak Bowling Club, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us via our contact page at www.linthwaitebrassband.co.uk or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band
Vacancies

