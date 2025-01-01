Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 13-Feb-2025

Required:

Reading Band (current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables) needs a TENOR HORN for the regional contest in Stevenage on 15th March! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings with our MD Stephen Bucknell.



Contact:

Contact Rebecca on or phone/message 0785 4667817

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 22-Jan-2025

Required:

Reading Band (current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists) needs BASSES! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings with our new MD Stephen Bucknell.



Contact:

Contact Rebecca on or phone 0785 4667817