Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 13-Feb-2025

Required:
Reading Band (current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables) needs a TENOR HORN for the regional contest in Stevenage on 15th March! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings with our MD Stephen Bucknell.

Contact:
Contact Rebecca on or phone/message 0785 4667817

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 22-Jan-2025

Required:
Reading Band (current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists) needs BASSES! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings with our new MD Stephen Bucknell.

Contact:
Contact Rebecca on or phone 0785 4667817

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal College of Music Sackbut Ensemble

Friday 21 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Welsh Guards

Friday 21 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 23 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Newstead Brass - Midlands Championships Preview Evening

Sunday 23 February • Summit Centre . Kirkby in Ashfield . Nottinghamshire NG17 7LL

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 28 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies

Mid Rhondda Band

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Hathersage Band

Pro Cards

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

