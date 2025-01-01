                 

Positions Vacant

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 20-Feb-2025

Required:
Reading Band still needs LOWER BRASS for the 4th section contest at Stevenage on Saturday 15th March! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings.

Contact:
Contact Rebecca on or phone/message 0785 4667817

  Map to bandroom

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

Posted: 13-Feb-2025

Required:
Reading Band (current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables) needs a TENOR HORN for the regional contest in Stevenage on 15th March! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings with our MD Stephen Bucknell.

Contact:
Contact Rebecca on or phone/message 0785 4667817

  Map to bandroom
