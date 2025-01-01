1 to 2 of 2
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 27-Feb-2025
Required:
Urgently looking for TENOR TROMBONES to join us for the 4th section contest at Stevenage on Saturday 15th March! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Contact:
Contact Rebecca on 0785 4667817
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 20-Feb-2025
Required:
Reading Band still needs LOWER BRASS for the 4th section contest at Stevenage on Saturday 15th March! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings.
Contact:
Contact Rebecca on or phone/message 0785 4667817