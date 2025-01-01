                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Mereside Brass

Posted: 1-Mar-2025

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS have vacancies for PERCUSSION players. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials. It would be great to hear from you if you would like to join the band or if you could help out when needed for concerts.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Fridays at 8pm at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL. Players in all sections are welcome to visit or join us. Email , find us on Facebook or come to a rehearsal. You will be made very welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Mereside Brass
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 28 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 1 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Haverhill Silver Band - Waterbeach Brass, Concert in Histon Baptist Church

Saturday 1 March • Histon Baptist Church, Cambridge CB24 9LQ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 2 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 2 March • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street, . Greenwich, . London, SE10 9BJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Mereside Brass

March 1 • MERESIDE BRASS have vacancies for PERCUSSION players. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials. It would be great to hear from you if you would like to join the band or if you could help out when needed for concerts.

Croy Silver Band

February 28 • Croy Silver Band currently has contest vacancies on Cornet, E-flat Bass and Percussion, but also welcomes enquiries for any section of the band.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 27 • Urgently looking for TENOR TROMBONES to join us for the 4th section contest at Stevenage on Saturday 15th March! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top