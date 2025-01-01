                 

Olney Brass

Posted: 2-Mar-2025

Required:
OLNEY BRASS is an ambitious and friendly L&SC 2nd section contesting band, based in Newport Pagnell (close to jnct 14, M1). Currently seeking the following players: CORNETS (solo cornets desired but positions negotiable), Eb BASS, PRINCIPAL EUPHONIUM.

Contact:
To apply, email: or send a private message via our band social media pages on Facebook or Instagram. For more information visit: www.olneybrass.co.uk
Rehearsals are on Tuesdays at 745pm-945pm in Newport Pagnell.

  Map to bandroom   Olney Brass
