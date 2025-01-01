Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Olney Brass

Posted: 2-Mar-2025

Required:

OLNEY BRASS is an ambitious and friendly L&SC 2nd section contesting band, based in Newport Pagnell (close to jnct 14, M1). Currently seeking the following players: CORNETS (solo cornets desired but positions negotiable), Eb BASS, PRINCIPAL EUPHONIUM.



Contact:

To apply, email: or send a private message via our band social media pages on Facebook or Instagram. For more information visit: www.olneybrass.co.uk

Rehearsals are on Tuesdays at 745pm-945pm in Newport Pagnell.