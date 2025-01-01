1 to 2 of 2
Hathersage Band
Posted: 3-Mar-2025
Required:
Front Row Cornet. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving non-contesting community band. We enjoy making music and have a comprehensive gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?
Contact:
If you would like to discuss the opportunity, then please contact our MD Michael Brook on 07828 036187. Rehearsals take place on a Sunday evening from 7pm 9pm at Green Lawns Community Centre, Warren Walk, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RX.
Hathersage Band
Posted: 13-Feb-2025
Required:
SECOND BARITONE. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving non-contesting community band. We enjoy making music and have a comprehensive gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?
Contact:
If you would like to discuss the opportunity, then please contact our MD Michael Brook on 07828 036187. Rehearsals take place on a Sunday evening from 7pm 9pm at Green Lawns Community Centre, Warren Walk, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RX.