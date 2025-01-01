Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

North SomerCommunity Brass

Posted: 3-Mar-2025

Required:

The band are delighted to announce the appointment of a new MD, Mr Colin Hogg ARCM FVCM, and would now like to recruit a 2nd Baritone, Solo and 1st Horns, more front and back row cornets and a percussionist. We are a friendly, lively, non contesting band.



Contact:

Rehearsals are at 7:30 on Friday evenings, at Puxton Village Hall, Maysgreen Lane, Maysgreen Lane, Puxton, BS24 6RW, about 5 minutes from J21 of the M5.

Contact: 07889 933023 ( Colin)