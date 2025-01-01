Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 11-Mar-2025

Required:

North West 3rd Section Champions, Dobcross Silver Band have a great opportunity for a 2ND EUPHONIUM PLAYER to join its very experienced and prize winning section. All ages considered for the right candidate.



Contact:

To be part of this hard working and fun team and to join us on our journey to the National Finals and beyond, contact:

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren (Bandmaster)

07809 560774



Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 3-Mar-2025

Required:

North West 3rd Section Champions, Dobcross Silver Band are looking to strengthen its ranks with a competent ALL ROUND PERCUSSIONIST to join its already very talented section.



Contact:

If you would like to join us on our journey to the National Finals and beyond then contact in confidence..

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren (Bandmaster)

07809 560774

