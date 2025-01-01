1 to 2 of 2
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 11-Mar-2025
Required:
North West 3rd Section Champions, Dobcross Silver Band have a great opportunity for a 2ND EUPHONIUM PLAYER to join its very experienced and prize winning section. All ages considered for the right candidate.
Contact:
To be part of this hard working and fun team and to join us on our journey to the National Finals and beyond, contact:
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren (Bandmaster)
07809 560774
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 3-Mar-2025
Required:
North West 3rd Section Champions, Dobcross Silver Band are looking to strengthen its ranks with a competent ALL ROUND PERCUSSIONIST to join its already very talented section.
Contact:
If you would like to join us on our journey to the National Finals and beyond then contact in confidence..
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren (Bandmaster)
07809 560774