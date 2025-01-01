                 

Positions Vacant

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 11-Mar-2025

Required:
North West 3rd Section Champions, Dobcross Silver Band have a great opportunity for a 2ND EUPHONIUM PLAYER to join its very experienced and prize winning section. All ages considered for the right candidate.

Contact:
To be part of this hard working and fun team and to join us on our journey to the National Finals and beyond, contact:

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Bandmaster)
07809 560774

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 3-Mar-2025

Required:
North West 3rd Section Champions, Dobcross Silver Band are looking to strengthen its ranks with a competent ALL ROUND PERCUSSIONIST to join its already very talented section.

Contact:
If you would like to join us on our journey to the National Finals and beyond then contact in confidence..

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Bandmaster)
07809 560774

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - RAM Trumpet Ensembles

Friday 14 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Wigfield Brass Quintet

Friday 14 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 15 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Contest: Midlands Regional Brass Band Championships

Saturday 15 March • Bedworth Civic Hall, High Street CV12 8NF

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Saturday 15 March • Brangwn Hall, Guildhall Rd S, Swansea SA1 4PE

Vacancies

Rushden Town Band

March 12 • Back Row Cornet - due to a change in job, the band has a vacancy for a back row cornet. The band has a lovely atmosphere, and has regular jobs throughout the year as well as taking part in at least two contests.

Rushden Town Band

March 12 • 2nd Trombone - due to work relocation of previous player. A fun loving band who have many regular jobs throughout the year as well as competing in at least two contests each year.

Mereside Brass

March 12 • MERESIDE BRASS have vacancies for PERCUSSION players. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials. It would be great to hear from you if you would like to join the band or if you could help out when needed for concerts.

Pro Cards

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

