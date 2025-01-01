Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Mereside Brass

Posted: 12-Mar-2025

Required:

MERESIDE BRASS have vacancies for PERCUSSION players. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials. It would be great to hear from you if you would like to join the band or if you could help out when needed for concerts.



Contact:

Rehearsals are Fridays at 8pm at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL. Players in all sections are welcome to visit or join us. Email , find us on Facebook or come to a rehearsal. You will be made very welcome!

