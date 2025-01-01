Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Rushden Town Band

Posted: 12-Mar-2025

Required:

Back Row Cornet - due to a change in job, the band has a vacancy for a back row cornet. The band has a lovely atmosphere, and has regular jobs throughout the year as well as taking part in at least two contests.



Contact:

Contact Adele on 07936 624212 for more information.

Rushden Town Band

Posted: 12-Mar-2025

Required:

2nd Trombone - due to work relocation of previous player. A fun loving band who have many regular jobs throughout the year as well as competing in at least two contests each year.



Contact:

