Rushden Town Band

Posted: 12-Mar-2025

Required:
Back Row Cornet - due to a change in job, the band has a vacancy for a back row cornet. The band has a lovely atmosphere, and has regular jobs throughout the year as well as taking part in at least two contests.

Contact:
Contact Adele on 07936 624212 for more information.

  Map to bandroom   Rushden Town Band

Rushden Town Band

Posted: 12-Mar-2025

Required:
2nd Trombone - due to work relocation of previous player. A fun loving band who have many regular jobs throughout the year as well as competing in at least two contests each year.

Contact:
Contact Adele on 07936 624212 for more information.

  Map to bandroom   Rushden Town Band
