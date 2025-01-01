1 to 2 of 2
Rushden Town Band
Posted: 12-Mar-2025
Required:
Back Row Cornet - due to a change in job, the band has a vacancy for a back row cornet. The band has a lovely atmosphere, and has regular jobs throughout the year as well as taking part in at least two contests.
Contact:
Contact Adele on 07936 624212 for more information.
Rushden Town Band
Posted: 12-Mar-2025
Required:
2nd Trombone - due to work relocation of previous player. A fun loving band who have many regular jobs throughout the year as well as competing in at least two contests each year.
Contact:
Contact Adele on 07936 624212 for more information.