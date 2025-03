Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

The Marple Band

Posted: 13-Mar-2025

Required:

Cornet ( positions negotiable),baritone and kit percussionist vacancies to join our fabulous band. We are a friendly ambitious 2nd Section band, starting an exciting new musical journey with our MD Nick Birch.



Contact:

If you would like to discuss the opportunity please contact Andy( 07725640160) or Nick Birch (07794369985)and come along to a rehearsal 8-10pm on Tuesday and Friday at Arden Dies, Marple.