Musical Director required. Enderby Band are a championship section band based in the village of Enderby in Leicestershire. Rehearsals are Tuesday and Friday evenings 8pm until 10pm. Resident or professional sought depending on experience.



For a confidential informal chat, please contact chairperson Vikki Oates at or 07786 018759.

To apply please send a CV and covering letter detailing your experience to the above email address.

Bass trombone and Bb Bass required. Enderby Band are a championship section band based in the village of Enderby in Leicestershire. Rehearsals are Tuesday and Friday evenings 8pm to 10pm at the Enderby Village Institute.



To enquire, contact band manager Danielle Thomas on or 07974 392076