1 to 2 of 2
Enderby Band
Posted: 16-Mar-2025
Required:
Musical Director required. Enderby Band are a championship section band based in the village of Enderby in Leicestershire. Rehearsals are Tuesday and Friday evenings 8pm until 10pm. Resident or professional sought depending on experience.
Contact:
For a confidential informal chat, please contact chairperson Vikki Oates at or 07786 018759.
To apply please send a CV and covering letter detailing your experience to the above email address.
Enderby Band
Posted: 16-Mar-2025
Required:
Bass trombone and Bb Bass required. Enderby Band are a championship section band based in the village of Enderby in Leicestershire. Rehearsals are Tuesday and Friday evenings 8pm to 10pm at the Enderby Village Institute.
Contact:
To enquire, contact band manager Danielle Thomas on or 07974 392076