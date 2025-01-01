                 

Positions Vacant

Enderby Band

Posted: 16-Mar-2025

Required:
Musical Director required. Enderby Band are a championship section band based in the village of Enderby in Leicestershire. Rehearsals are Tuesday and Friday evenings 8pm until 10pm. Resident or professional sought depending on experience.

Contact:
For a confidential informal chat, please contact chairperson Vikki Oates at or 07786 018759.
To apply please send a CV and covering letter detailing your experience to the above email address.

  Enderby Band

Enderby Band

Posted: 16-Mar-2025

Required:
Bass trombone and Bb Bass required. Enderby Band are a championship section band based in the village of Enderby in Leicestershire. Rehearsals are Tuesday and Friday evenings 8pm to 10pm at the Enderby Village Institute.

Contact:
To enquire, contact band manager Danielle Thomas on or 07974 392076

  Enderby Band
What's on

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Sunday 16 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Sunday 16 March • Brangwyn Hall, Guildhall Rd S, Swansea SA1 4PE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Regent Hall Band of the Salvation Army

Sunday 16 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 21 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Berkeley Brass

Friday 21 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies

Port Sunlight Lyceum Brass

March 15 • Merseyside/Wirral based. We are a friendly 4th section band with regular jobs and socials throughout the year! Looking for a Principal Cornet, Cornets(position negotiable), Flugal and Trombone. All Players welcome! Instruments available to use!

Pro Cards

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

