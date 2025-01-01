Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 18-Mar-2025

Required:

Lofthouse 2000 based near Wakefield are currently recruiting the following seats; Eb Bass, Bb Bass, Front Row Cornet, 2nd Cornet, Bass Trombone & Kit. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 19.30-21.30 at Belle Isle WMC Leeds. We look forward to seeing you!



Contact:

If you're interested in any of the above or other positions too please contact us on 07876 800929 or email for a chat or feel free to drop into a rehearsal where you'd be very welcome to join us on our brass banding journey.