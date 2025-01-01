                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 18-Mar-2025

Required:
Lofthouse 2000 based near Wakefield are currently recruiting the following seats; Eb Bass, Bb Bass, Front Row Cornet, 2nd Cornet, Bass Trombone & Kit. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 19.30-21.30 at Belle Isle WMC Leeds. We look forward to seeing you!

Contact:
If you're interested in any of the above or other positions too please contact us on 07876 800929 or email for a chat or feel free to drop into a rehearsal where you'd be very welcome to join us on our brass banding journey.

  Map to bandroom   Lofthouse2000 Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 21 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Berkeley Brass

Friday 21 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Saturday 22 March • 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Regent Hall Concerts - Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 22 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Sunday 23 March • 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Linthwaite Band

March 18 • We are a friendly 4th section contesting Band based on the outskirts of Huddersfield, with a busy schedule coming up over the year, and to help complete the Band we have a vacancy for a 2nd cornet player, and are keen to fill the position.

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

March 18 • Lofthouse 2000 based near Wakefield are currently recruiting the following seats; Eb Bass, Bb Bass, Front Row Cornet, 2nd Cornet, Bass Trombone & Kit. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 19.30-21.30 at Belle Isle WMC Leeds. We look forward to seeing you!

Chinnor Silver

March 17 • What a day, 2nd place in our regional contest, qualification for the National Finals and promotion to the 1st Section. However we need basses( Bb or Eb) and percussionists to join us on our exciting journey. Rehearsals are Wednesday evenings in Chinnor.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top