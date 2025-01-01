                 

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 18-Mar-2025

Required:
We are a friendly 4th section contesting Band based on the outskirts of Huddersfield, with a busy schedule coming up over the year, and to help complete the Band we have a vacancy for a 2nd cornet player, and are keen to fill the position.

Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us via our contact page at www.linthwaitebrassband.co.uk or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band
Vacancies

