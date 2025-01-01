1 to 1 of 1
Linthwaite Band
Posted: 18-Mar-2025
Required:
We are a friendly 4th section contesting Band based on the outskirts of Huddersfield, with a busy schedule coming up over the year, and to help complete the Band we have a vacancy for a 2nd cornet player, and are keen to fill the position.
Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us via our contact page at www.linthwaitebrassband.co.uk or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485