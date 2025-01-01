1 to 1 of 1
Haverhill Silver Band
Posted: 20-Mar-2025
Required:
Haverhill Silver Band seeks a PRINCIPAL CORNET to join the band after the Senior Cup. This is a superb opportunity to lead East Anglia's premier brass band to Whit Friday and beyond, following a great 4th place result at the regionals.
Contact:
We rehearse in a dedicated band room on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, with extra rehearsals on Sunday evenings prior to contests. Please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at to arrange a trial with the band.