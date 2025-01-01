Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Hebden Bridge Brass Band

Posted: 21-Mar-2025

Required:

Hebden Bridge Band require the following to complete our line for 2025. PRINCIPAL CORNET, BACKROW CORNET, TENOR TROMBONE & PERCUSSION We have an exciting line up planned, including Buxton contest, Whit Friday and local concert series, plus a good local!



Contact:

We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings, just 20 minutes from the M62, lifts can also be arranged from the centre of Leeds and Manchester. To express your interest, please email or call Lily 07476332535 or Alan 07793007029.