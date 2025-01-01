                 

Hebden Bridge Brass Band

Posted: 21-Mar-2025

Required:
Hebden Bridge Band require the following to complete our line for 2025. PRINCIPAL CORNET, BACKROW CORNET, TENOR TROMBONE & PERCUSSION We have an exciting line up planned, including Buxton contest, Whit Friday and local concert series, plus a good local!

Contact:
We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings, just 20 minutes from the M62, lifts can also be arranged from the centre of Leeds and Manchester. To express your interest, please email or call Lily 07476332535 or Alan 07793007029.

  Map to bandroom   Hebden Bridge Brass Band
