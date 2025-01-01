Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Mar-2025

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting on Monday (24th) and would welcome players of all abilities to join us for a relaxed rehearsal with coffee and cake.Its just a chance for an extra blow that doesn't affect you affiliation to your existing bands.



Contact:

CONTACT or 07887717997 for more details

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 17-Mar-2025

Required:

What a day, 2nd place in our regional contest, qualification for the National Finals and promotion to the 1st Section. However we need basses( Bb or Eb) and percussionists to join us on our exciting journey. Rehearsals are Wednesday evenings in Chinnor.



Contact:

We are an ambitious, very friendly and happy band, with a good but realistic diary of bookings. Please contact or call 07368 286211 for an informal chat. All enquiries in STRICTEST CONFIDENCE. We are eagerly awaiting your call!

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 8-Mar-2025

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND meet every other monday morning and we are looking for CORNET PLAYERS to join us. you do not need to change your affiliation as we just offer free fun music making with cake and coffee thrown in.



Contact:

contact or txt/ring 07887717997 for more details