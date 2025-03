Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Ocean Brass

Posted: 23-Mar-2025

Required:

Ocean Brass (2nd section) are seeking a new Musical Director, due to a change in personal circumstances of our previous MD. We rehearse on Thursdays 8-10pm, at Banister Park Bowls Club, Stoneham Lane, Southampton SO50 9HT.



Contact:

Please apply in confidence by 30th April, to with your CV and cover letter. Informal enquiries welcome via our Facebook page: https:/­/­www.facebook.com/­OceanBrassBandUK