Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Posted: 28-Mar-2025

Required:
Wakefield Metropolitan Band invites applications for the vacant Euphonium position.

Contact:
Please contact either Duncan Beckley on 07973389707 or Richard Stevens on 07808179111
The band rehearses on Thursdays 7:45-9:30 at the Manygates Adult education centre in Wakefield

  Map to bandroom   Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Posted: 8-Mar-2025

Required:
Wakefield Metropolitan are looking for Bass player and percussionist to help the band move forward after a promising area performance

Contact:
Please contact either Duncan Beckley on 07973389707 or Richard Stevens on 07808179111
The band rehearses on Thursdays 7:45-9:30 at the Manygates Adult education centre in Wakefield

  Map to bandroom   Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band
