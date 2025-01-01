Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Posted: 28-Mar-2025

Required:

Wakefield Metropolitan Band invites applications for the vacant Euphonium position.



Contact:

Please contact either Duncan Beckley on 07973389707 or Richard Stevens on 07808179111

The band rehearses on Thursdays 7:45-9:30 at the Manygates Adult education centre in Wakefield

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

Posted: 8-Mar-2025

Required:

Wakefield Metropolitan are looking for Bass player and percussionist to help the band move forward after a promising area performance



Contact:

Please contact either Duncan Beckley on 07973389707 or Richard Stevens on 07808179111

The band rehearses on Thursdays 7:45-9:30 at the Manygates Adult education centre in Wakefield