Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band
Posted: 28-Mar-2025
Required:
Wakefield Metropolitan Band invites applications for the vacant Euphonium position.
Contact:
Please contact either Duncan Beckley on 07973389707 or Richard Stevens on 07808179111
The band rehearses on Thursdays 7:45-9:30 at the Manygates Adult education centre in Wakefield
Posted: 8-Mar-2025
Required:
Wakefield Metropolitan are looking for Bass player and percussionist to help the band move forward after a promising area performance
Contact:
