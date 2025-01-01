1 to 2 of 2
Shirley Band
Posted: 29-Mar-2025
Required:
The Shirley Band (First Section) has a vacancy for a Percussionist, principally for mallet/timpani, with opportunity to cover kit if desired. If you are interested in becoming part of our friendly band, we would love to hear from you.
Contact:
Rehearsals are on Wednesdays and Fridays in Dorridge and Hockley Heath, Solihull, close to J4 of the M42 and J16 of the M40 and easily accessible from across the Midlands. For more information please email Sally at
Posted: 29-Mar-2025
Required:
The Shirley Band (First section) has a vacancy for a BBb Bass player to join our dedicated team. If you are interested in becoming part of our friendly band, we would love to hear from you.
Contact:
Rehearsals are on Wednesdays and Fridays in Dorridge and Hockley Heath, Solihull, close to J4 of the M42 and J16 of the M40 and easily accessible from across the Midlands. For more information please email Sally at