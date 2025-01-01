Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Bedford Town Band

Posted: 30-Mar-2025

Required:

BBb bass position available at Bedford Town Band (First section). If you are interested in becoming part of our friendly band, we would love to hear from you. Planned contests this year include Wychavon .



Contact:

Please contact our MD Craig Patterson in confidence for more details. It would be great to see you at a rehearsal. Phone 07970 914304 or email

Bedford Town Band

Posted: 30-Mar-2025

Required:

Principal trombone player position available at Bedford Town Band (First section). If you are interested in becoming part of our friendly band, we would love to hear from you. Planned contests this year include Wychavon .



Contact:

Please contact our MD Craig Patterson in confidence for more details. It would be great to see you at a rehearsal. Phone 07970 914304 or email