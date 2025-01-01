                 

Positions Vacant

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 1-Apr-2025

Required:
Midlands Area Champions IBB have an opening for a full-time Tuba player (position negotiable) Ambitious and enjoying a varied concert/contest program, IBB are looking forward to the third section finals 2025. Rehearsals Mon/Thu in Coalville, M1 J22

Contact:
Applications in confidence to band secretary 07702 510066 /

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 1-Apr-2025

Required:
Midlands Area Champions IBB have an opening for an experienced percussionist. Ambitious and enjoying a varied concert/contest program, we are looking forward to the third section finals 2025. Rehearsals Mon/Thu in Coalville, close to M1 J22

Contact:
Applications in confidence to band secretary 07702 510066 /

What's on

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver at the Musicals

Saturday 5 April • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Rushden Town Band - Hope Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hope Methodist Church, Linnets Lane, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire NN10 8DE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Vacancies

Pro Cards

Stephen Phillips

MA, BA (Homs), PQSI, NPQH, PGCE
Conductor, Band Trainer, Educator, Compere

               

