Ibstock Brick Brass
Posted: 1-Apr-2025
Required:
Midlands Area Champions IBB have an opening for a full-time Tuba player (position negotiable) Ambitious and enjoying a varied concert/contest program, IBB are looking forward to the third section finals 2025. Rehearsals Mon/Thu in Coalville, M1 J22
Contact:
Applications in confidence to band secretary 07702 510066 /
Ibstock Brick Brass
Posted: 1-Apr-2025
Required:
Midlands Area Champions IBB have an opening for an experienced percussionist. Ambitious and enjoying a varied concert/contest program, we are looking forward to the third section finals 2025. Rehearsals Mon/Thu in Coalville, close to M1 J22
Contact:
Applications in confidence to band secretary 07702 510066 /