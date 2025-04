Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Simon Langton Brass

Posted: 1-Apr-2025

Required:

Due to forced retirement - Simon Langton Brass (Conductor Keith Demetriou Twyman) has a vacancy for an experienced back row cornet player. Position is negotiable as is a willingness to share your experience with our next generation of cornet players!



Contact:

Based in the Canterbury area. Rehearsals Monday evenings 7 30pm at SL Grammar School for Boys. Contact the Conductor in the first instance on