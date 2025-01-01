Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

Posted: 3-Apr-2025

Required:

Putney & Wimbledon Brass Band is on the rise! We're off to Cheltenham for the 3rd year running and will be promoted to the 2nd Section. We need YOU to help us go even further! We play ambitious music under a great conductor and are a very sociable bunch.



Contact:

We need a horn and cornet players.We rehearse Wednesdays, 7:30 PM in Putney. If you've got the talent and the drive, come and be part of something exciting. Message us on or Catherine on 07899 066312 #JoinTheJourney.