                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Bedworth Brass

Posted: 4-Apr-2025

Required:
Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band are looking for a talented and enthusiastic soprano player to join the ranks of our hard working and social band.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Mondays and Wednesdays 7.45-9.45pm at The Trent Valley Social Club, just off junction 3 M6. Please apply in confidence to the band secretary using the following address:

  Map to bandroom   Bedworth Brass

Bedworth Brass

Posted: 4-Apr-2025

Required:
Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band are looking for a talented and enthusiastic Bass Trombone player to join the ranks of our hard working and social band.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Mondays and Wednesdays 7.45-9.45pm at The Trent Valley Social Club, just off junction 3 M6. Please apply in confidence to the band secretary using the following address:

  Map to bandroom   Bedworth Brass
view all events »

What's on

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver at the Musicals

Saturday 5 April • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Rushden Town Band - Hope Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hope Methodist Church, Linnets Lane, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire NN10 8DE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Welwyn Garden City Band

April 4 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an exciting and varied summer season ahead of us. Due to an employment relocation, we have an immediate vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

Bedworth Brass

April 4 • Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band are looking for a talented and enthusiastic soprano player to join the ranks of our hard working and social band.

Bedworth Brass

April 4 • Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band are looking for a talented and enthusiastic Bass Trombone player to join the ranks of our hard working and social band.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Ian Holmes

BA (hons), PGDip (RCM), ARCM, ALCM
Conductor, piano accompanist and educator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top