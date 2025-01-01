                 

Morecambe Band

Posted: 6-Apr-2025

Required:
Musical Director required We are a friendly and welcoming 2nd section band looking for a MD to continue on our successful musical journey. We are a forward thinking, progressive organisation who are passionate about performing at our concerts and contests

Contact:
Please contact our secretary at if you are interested in fostering our musical excellence
All applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.
Please visit our website: morecambeband.co.uk for more information.

