                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 5 of  5

Mereside Brass

Posted: 8-Apr-2025

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS have a vacancy for a SOLO CORNET player, maybe PRINCIPAL for the right player. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs, occasional contests & socials.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Fridays at 8pm at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL. Players in all sections are welcome to visit or join us. Email , find us on Facebook or come to a rehearsal. You will be made very welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Mereside Brass

Mereside Brass

Posted: 8-Apr-2025

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS have vacancies for PERCUSSION players. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials. It would be great to hear from you if you would like to join the band or if you could help out when needed for concerts.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Fridays at 8pm at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL. Players in all sections are welcome to visit or join us. Email , find us on Facebook or come to a rehearsal. You will be made very welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Mereside Brass

Mereside Brass

Posted: 26-Mar-2025

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS have a vacancy for a SOLO CORNET player, maybe PRINCIPAL for the right player. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs, occasional contests & socials.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Fridays at 8pm at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL. Players in all sections are welcome to visit or join us. Email , find us on Facebook or come to a rehearsal. You will be made very welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Mereside Brass

Mereside Brass

Posted: 26-Mar-2025

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS have vacancies for PERCUSSION players. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials. It would be great to hear from you if you would like to join the band or if you could help out when needed for concerts.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Fridays at 8pm at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL. Players in all sections are welcome to visit or join us. Email , find us on Facebook or come to a rehearsal. You will be made very welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Mereside Brass

Mereside Brass

Posted: 12-Mar-2025

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS have vacancies for PERCUSSION players. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials. It would be great to hear from you if you would like to join the band or if you could help out when needed for concerts.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Fridays at 8pm at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL. Players in all sections are welcome to visit or join us. Email , find us on Facebook or come to a rehearsal. You will be made very welcome!

  Map to bandroom   Mereside Brass
view all events »

What's on

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver at the Musicals

Saturday 5 April • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Rushden Town Band - Hope Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hope Methodist Church, Linnets Lane, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire NN10 8DE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Mereside Brass

April 8 • MERESIDE BRASS have a vacancy for a SOLO CORNET player, maybe PRINCIPAL for the right player. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs, occasional contests & socials.

Mereside Brass

April 8 • MERESIDE BRASS have vacancies for PERCUSSION players. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and socials. It would be great to hear from you if you would like to join the band or if you could help out when needed for concerts.

Port Sunlight Lyceum Brass

April 7 • Merseyside/Wirral based. We are a friendly 4th section band with regular jobs and socials throughout the year! Looking for a Principal Cornet, Cornets(position negotiable), and Trombone. All Players welcome! Instruments available to use!

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Rob Nesbitt

BSc, PG Cert. Ed.
Cartoonist , illustrator, writer

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top