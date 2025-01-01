                 

wantage silver band

Posted: 10-Apr-2025

Required:
Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy for a Bb BASS player to join their band. The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

Contact:
The band rehearse every Tuesday and Friday, 7:30pm at their very own band hall (complete with bar!) on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. Interested players should email . Visit www.wantageband.org for more information about WSB.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 10-Apr-2025

Required:
Wantage Concert Brass have a vacancy in their TROMBONE section - the perfect opportunity to join their band! The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.

Contact:
The band rehearse every Tuesday and Friday, 7:30pm at their very own band hall (complete with bar!) on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. Interested players should email . Visit www.wantageband.org for more information about WSB.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 10-Apr-2025

Required:
Wantage Band (championship section) are looking for a PERCUSSIONIST to join them from Sep 25. The band perform in concerts across the region and a number of contests each year. This is a brilliant opportunity to work with Musical Director Chris King.

Contact:
The band rehearse every Sun 7:30pm and Wed 8:00pm at their very own band hall (complete with bar!) on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. Interested players should email . Visit www.wantageband.org for more information about WSB.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 10-Apr-2025

Required:
Wantage Academy Brass have a vacancy for a Bb BASS player to join their band. The band achieved their highest position ever in the fourth section at the L&SC Area and look forward to attending the National Finals in September.

Contact:
The band rehearse every Wednesday at 7pm and Saturday at 10am at their very own band hall on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. Interested players should email . Please visit www.wantageband.org for more information about WSB.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 10-Apr-2025

Required:
Wantage Academy Brass have a vacancy for a BASS TROMBONE player to join their band. The band achieved their highest position ever in the fourth section at the L&SC Area and look forward to attending the National Finals in September.

Contact:
The band rehearse every Wednesday at 7pm and Saturday at 10am at their very own band hall on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. Interested players should email . Please visit www.wantageband.org for more information about WSB.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 10-Apr-2025

Required:
Wantage Academy Brass have a vacancy for a CORNET PLAYER to join their band. The band achieved their highest position ever in the fourth section at the L&SC Area and look forward to attending the National Finals in September.

Contact:
The band rehearse every Wednesday at 7pm and Saturday at 10am at their very own band hall on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. Interested players should email . Please visit www.wantageband.org for more information about WSB.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band
