Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 11-Apr-2025

Required:

Lofthouse are currently recruiting Bb & Eb Bass, Bass Trombone, Front & Back row Cornet, Kit and 2nd Baritone. Its the perfect time to join the band with various seats available and regular events throughout the year. We would LOVE to see you!



Contact:

If you're interested please either drop into a rehearsal or contact us via or 07876 800929. We rehearse Monday & Thursday 19:30-21.30 at Belle Isle WMC in SE Leeds.

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 18-Mar-2025

Required:

Lofthouse 2000 based near Wakefield are currently recruiting the following seats; Eb Bass, Bb Bass, Front Row Cornet, 2nd Cornet, Bass Trombone & Kit. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 19.30-21.30 at Belle Isle WMC Leeds. We look forward to seeing you!



Contact:

If you're interested in any of the above or other positions too please contact us on 07876 800929 or email for a chat or feel free to drop into a rehearsal where you'd be very welcome to join us on our brass banding journey.