Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 11-Apr-2025

Required:
Lofthouse are currently recruiting Bb & Eb Bass, Bass Trombone, Front & Back row Cornet, Kit and 2nd Baritone. Its the perfect time to join the band with various seats available and regular events throughout the year. We would LOVE to see you!

Contact:
If you're interested please either drop into a rehearsal or contact us via or 07876 800929. We rehearse Monday & Thursday 19:30-21.30 at Belle Isle WMC in SE Leeds.

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 18-Mar-2025

Required:
Lofthouse 2000 based near Wakefield are currently recruiting the following seats; Eb Bass, Bb Bass, Front Row Cornet, 2nd Cornet, Bass Trombone & Kit. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 19.30-21.30 at Belle Isle WMC Leeds. We look forward to seeing you!

Contact:
If you're interested in any of the above or other positions too please contact us on 07876 800929 or email for a chat or feel free to drop into a rehearsal where you'd be very welcome to join us on our brass banding journey.

What's on

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Bilton Silver at the Musicals

Saturday 5 April • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Rushden Town Band - Hope Spring Concert

Saturday 5 April • Hope Methodist Church, Linnets Lane, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire NN10 8DE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

