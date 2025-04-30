                 

Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band

Posted: 14-Apr-2025

Required:
LGB Brass are recruiting for a new Musical Director to join our thriving and aspirational organisation and take us onto the next stage of our musical journey. We are a 2nd section contesting band with a varied calendar of concerts and events.

Contact:
Apply by 30th April 2025 by emailing . Please submit a resume of your musical experience and what you would bring to our band. To discuss, call Simon Emberley (secretary) on 07735 730861.

