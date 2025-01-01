1 to 2 of 2
Alder Valley Brass
Posted: 16-Apr-2025
Required:
As a result of a relocation we seek a Musical Director. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section (L&SC, National finalists 2023) band with an ongoing blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10 on Mon and Thur in Farnham Surrey
Contact:
In the first instance please contact (in the strictest confidence) for more details. Applications close 18 May. We plan to hold auditions from early June
