Alder Valley Brass

Posted: 16-Apr-2025

Required:
As a result of a relocation we seek a Musical Director. We are an ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section (L&SC, National finalists 2023) band with an ongoing blend of engagements, concerts and contests. We rehearse 8-10 on Mon and Thur in Farnham Surrey

Contact:
In the first instance please contact (in the strictest confidence) for more details. Applications close 18 May. We plan to hold auditions from early June

  Map to bandroom   Alder Valley Brass

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Newstead Brass - St George's Day Celebration

Sunday 27 April • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby In Ashfield NG17 8LA

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 9 May • Konzerthaus, SandvigÃ¥ 1, 4007 Stavanger, Norway

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Saturday 10 May • Konzerthaus, SandvigÃ¥ 1, 4007 Stavanger, Norway

Vacancies

Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band

April 14 • LGB Brass are recruiting for a new Musical Director to join our thriving and aspirational organisation and take us onto the next stage of our musical journey. We are a 2nd section contesting band with a varied calendar of concerts and events.

