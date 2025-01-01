                 

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 21-Apr-2025

Required:
Linthwaite Band is a 4th section contesting Band , with a busy Summer of engagements coming up, and are looking to complete our friendly team, with a back row 2nd cornet player, and are keen to fill the position as soon as possible.

Contact:
We practice at Broad Oak Bowling Club on Wednesday evenings between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested in this vacancy, please contact us via our contact page at www.linthwaitebrassband.co.uk, or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

