                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Apr-2025

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are recommencing rehearsals on 28th Monday at 11am in our bandroom and we would love you to join us. We welcome players of all abilities who just fancy a friendly fun blow with cake and coffee thrown in. Its all free so join us.

Contact:
Contact Dave Pegram on 07887717997 or email for more details.
All our players are members of other bands from unregistered to Championship as we do not affect your allegiance to your band.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 21-Apr-2025

Required:
Required Percussion and Bass players (Eb or Bb). We are a friendly and ambitious band and have successfully qualified for the second section national finals and also earned promotion to the 1st section in 2026. Come along and help complete our happy team

Contact:
We rehearse on a Wednesday evening in Chinnor and have a realistic diary of bookings and events. Please contact or call 07368 286211 for an informal chat and further details. All enquiries in strict confidence. We await your call!

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - The Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 25 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Newstead Brass - Under Gaia

Saturday 26 April • Mansfield Palace Theatre. Leeming Street . Mansfield. Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Newstead Brass - St George's Day Celebration

Sunday 27 April • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby In Ashfield NG17 8LA

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 9 May • Konzerthaus, SandvigÃ¥ 1, 4007 Stavanger, Norway

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Saturday 10 May • Konzerthaus, SandvigÃ¥ 1, 4007 Stavanger, Norway

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

April 22 • Our COMMUNITY BAND are recommencing rehearsals on 28th Monday at 11am in our bandroom and we would love you to join us.. We welcome players of all abilities who just fancy a friendly fun blow with cake and coffee thrown in.. Its all free so join us.

Linthwaite Band

April 21 • Linthwaite Band is a 4th section contesting Band , with a busy Summer of engagements coming up, and are looking to complete our friendly team, with a back row 2nd cornet player, and are keen to fill the position as soon as possible.

Chinnor Silver

April 21 • Required Percussion and Bass players (Eb or Bb). We are a friendly and ambitious band and have successfully qualified for the second section national finals and also earned promotion to the 1st section in 2026. Come along and help complete our happy team

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Stephen Phillips

MA, BA (Homs), PQSI, NPQH, PGCE
Conductor, Band Trainer, Educator, Compere

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top