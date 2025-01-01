1 to 1 of 1
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 24-Apr-2025
Required:
Great opportunity for a PERCUSSIONIST to join this already talented section in what is already a band with a full brass section. We are looking to enhance our percussion section as we prepare for Nationals in September . Enjoyable playing and social band!
Contact:
All ages welcome. To be part of this hard working and fun team and to join us on our journey to the National Finals and beyond, contact:
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren (Bandmaster)
07809 560774