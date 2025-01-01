Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 24-Apr-2025

Required:

Great opportunity for a PERCUSSIONIST to join this already talented section in what is already a band with a full brass section. We are looking to enhance our percussion section as we prepare for Nationals in September . Enjoyable playing and social band!



Contact:

All ages welcome. To be part of this hard working and fun team and to join us on our journey to the National Finals and beyond, contact:

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren (Bandmaster)

07809 560774

