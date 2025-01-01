Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Posted: 29-Apr-2025

A friendly and ambitious first section band, Wantage Concert Brass are looking for an experienced and dedicated MUSICAL DIRECTOR to help drive the band's continued growth and development, building on their best result to date at the recent area contest.



With a balanced schedule of concerts and contests each year, the band rehearses every Tue/Fri, 7:30pm in its own band room on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. For further details and expressions of interest, please email .

Posted: 29-Apr-2025

Wantage Concert Brass have a Bb BASS vacancy - the perfect opportunity to join their band! The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.



The band rehearse every Tuesday and Friday, 7:30pm at their very own band hall (complete with bar!) on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. Interested players should email . Visit www.wantageband.org for more information about WSB.

Posted: 29-Apr-2025

Wantage Concert Brass are looking for a TROMBONE and BASS TROMBONE player - the perfect opportunity to join their band! The band compete in the FIRST SECTION and have a sensible schedule of engagements, concerts and contests throughout the year.



The band rehearse every Tuesday and Friday, 7:30pm at their very own band hall (complete with bar!) on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. Interested players should email . Visit www.wantageband.org for more information about WSB.

Posted: 29-Apr-2025

Wantage Band (championship section) are looking for a PERCUSSIONIST to join them from Sep 2025. The band perform in concerts across the region and a number of contests each year. This is a brilliant opportunity to work with Musical Director Chris King.



The band rehearse every Sun 7:30pm and Wed 8:00pm at their very own band hall (complete with bar!) on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. Interested players should email . Visit www.wantageband.org for more information about WSB.

Posted: 29-Apr-2025

Wantage Academy Brass have vacancies for CORNET and Bb BASS. The band achieved their highest position ever in the fourth section at the L&SC Area and look forward to attending the National Finals. Could you be their new recruits?



The band rehearse every Wednesday at 7pm and Saturday at 10am at their very own band hall on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. Interested players should email . Please visit www.wantageband.org for more information about WSB.

Posted: 29-Apr-2025

Wantage Academy Brass have a vacancy for a Bb Bass player to join their band. The band achieved their highest position ever in the fourth section at the L&SC Area and look forward to attending the National Finals in September.



The band rehearse every Wednesday at 7pm and Saturday at 10am at their very own band hall on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. Interested players should email . Please visit www.wantageband.org for more information about WSB.

Posted: 29-Apr-2025

Wantage Academy Brass have a vacancy for a CORNET player to join their band. The band achieved their highest position ever in the fourth section at the L&SC Area and look forward to attending the National Finals in September.



The band rehearse every Wednesday at 7pm and Saturday at 10am at their very own band hall on Tugwell Field, Wantage, OX12 8FR. Interested players should email . Please visit www.wantageband.org for more information about WSB.