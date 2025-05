Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Andover Town Band

Posted: 30-Apr-2025

Required:

Andover Town Band are looking for new or returning players to join our numbers. We are specifically looking for SOP and FLUGEL players but we would also welcome all players to help rebuild and strengthen the band.



Contact:

We rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Enham Alamein between 19:30 and 21:30. In the first instance, please email