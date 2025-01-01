                 

Mereside Brass

Posted: 1-May-2025

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS have a vacancy for a SOLO CORNET player, maybe PRINCIPAL for the right player. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs, occasional contests & socials.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Fridays at 8pm at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL. Players in all sections are welcome to visit or join us. Email , find us on Facebook or come to a rehearsal. You will be made very welcome!

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 4 May • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street SE10 9BJ

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 9 May • Konzerthaus, SandvigÃ¥ 1, 4007 Stavanger, Norway

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Saturday 10 May • Konzerthaus, SandvigÃ¥ 1, 4007 Stavanger, Norway

Contest: 103rd Spring Festival

Saturday 10 May • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool. . FY1 1HU

The Hepworth Band - Albie Sugden Foundation Charity Concert

Saturday 24 May • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

