                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Rode Hall Silver Band

Posted: 4-May-2025

Required:
Following a successful start to our 2025 contest season, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good FRONT ROW CORNET player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border. Position negotiable.

Contact:
Our well attended, enjoyable and productive rehearsals are held in our band room on Thursdays (19:45 — 21:45) & Sundays (19:00 — 21:00). Please call our MD, Ken Mackintosh, on 07739 631127 if you are interested in joining us on our exciting journey.

  Map to bandroom   Rode Hall Silver Band

Rode Hall Silver Band

Posted: 4-May-2025

Required:
Following a successful start to our 2025 contest season, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good SOPRANO CORNET player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border. Position negotiable.

Contact:
Our well attended, enjoyable and productive rehearsals are held in our band room on Thursdays (19:45 — 21:45) & Sundays (19:00 — 21:00). Please call our MD, Ken Mackintosh, on 07739 631127 if you are interested in joining us on our exciting journey.

  Map to bandroom   Rode Hall Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Friday 9 May • Konzerthaus, SandvigÃ¥ 1, 4007 Stavanger, Norway

Contest: European Brass Band Championshiips

Saturday 10 May • Konzerthaus, SandvigÃ¥ 1, 4007 Stavanger, Norway

Contest: 103rd Spring Festival

Saturday 10 May • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool. . FY1 1HU

Dobcross Silver Band - Glossop Old Band

Sunday 11 May • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Dobcross Silver Band - 150th Anniversary and reunion Concert

Sunday 18 May • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Ocean Brass

May 5 • Ocean Brass are inviting applications for our Principal Cornet position, as we prepare for an exciting schedule of concerts and contests in the second section through 2025 and beyond!

Rode Hall Silver Band

May 4 • Following a successful start to our 2025 contest season, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good FRONT ROW CORNET player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border. Position negotiable.

Rode Hall Silver Band

May 4 • Following a successful start to our 2025 contest season, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good SOPRANO CORNET player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border. Position negotiable.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top