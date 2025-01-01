1 to 2 of 2
Rode Hall Silver Band
Posted: 4-May-2025
Required:
Following a successful start to our 2025 contest season, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good FRONT ROW CORNET player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border. Position negotiable.
Contact:
Our well attended, enjoyable and productive rehearsals are held in our band room on Thursdays (19:45 — 21:45) & Sundays (19:00 — 21:00). Please call our MD, Ken Mackintosh, on 07739 631127 if you are interested in joining us on our exciting journey.
Rode Hall Silver Band
Posted: 4-May-2025
Required:
Following a successful start to our 2025 contest season, Rode Hall Band are looking for a good SOPRANO CORNET player to join this enthusiastic, friendly and progressive 3rd section band based on the Cheshire/Staffordshire border. Position negotiable.
Contact:
Our well attended, enjoyable and productive rehearsals are held in our band room on Thursdays (19:45 — 21:45) & Sundays (19:00 — 21:00). Please call our MD, Ken Mackintosh, on 07739 631127 if you are interested in joining us on our exciting journey.