Ocean Brass

Posted: 5-May-2025

Required:

Ocean Brass are inviting applications for our Principal Cornet position, as we prepare for an exciting schedule of concerts and contests in the second section through 2025 and beyond!



Contact:

We rehearse on Thursdays 8-10pm, at Banister Park Bowls Club, Stoneham Lane, Southampton SO50 9HT- just off the M27, outside Southampton. For more information or to apply in confidence, please contact us at