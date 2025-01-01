Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 6-May-2025

Required:

Midlands Area Champions IBB have an opening for an experienced percussionist. Ambitious and enjoying a varied concert/contest program, we are looking forward to the third section finals 2025. Rehearsals Mon/Thu in Coalville, close to M1 J22



Contact:

Applications in confidence to band secretary 07702 510066 /

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 6-May-2025

Required:

Midlands Area Champions IBB have an opening for a full-time Bass player (position negotiable) Ambitious and enjoying a varied concert/contest program, IBB are looking forward to the third section finals 2025. Rehearsals Mon/Thu in Coalville near M1 J22



Contact:

Applications in confidence to band secretary 07702 510066 /